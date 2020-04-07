STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kerala CM urges Kejriwal to take protective measures for Delhi nurses 

In the letter, Kerala chief minister further requested for immediate action for the health workers treating COVID-19 patients.

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take protective measures to ensure the safety of nurses from the state who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the national capital.

"Unfortunately we are now hearing the news that some nurses have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Delhi. I would like to draw your attention to a situation which has been reported to us regarding the plight of nurses in Delhi," Vijayan wrote in the letter.

In the letter, Kerala chief minister further requested for immediate action for the health workers treating COVID-19 patients.

"I request that immediate action may be taken to alleviate concerns of nurses from Kerala working in Delhi. Concerned officials may be directed to urgently ensure that utmost protection is given to them," he said.

Vijayan had earlier raised a similar concern for health employees working in Maharashtra and requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide basic necessities to health workers hailing from Kerala. 

