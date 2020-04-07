Kasaragod puts brake on Covid transmission

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD/ MANGALURU: Kasaragod district, it appears, has put a brake on runaway Covid-19 figures, with all the latest cases being reported from identified and sealed-off clusters. On Monday, nine persons tested positive for coronavirus disease-2019, of which six are from the UAE. The three cases of local transmission are women are from Kalnad in Chemnad panchayat, said district surveillance officer Dr AT Manoj. To be sure, Kalnad has already been sealed and cordoned off as part of the government’s strategy to contain the spread of the virus.

The other six persons who reported positive on Monday are from Mogral Puthur (1), Chengala (4), and Kasaragod (1). All these places are also recognised as clusters of Covid-19 and cordoned off, said district officials.In all, Kasaragod has 147 active cases, the highest in the state. Fifty-five of them are cases of local transmission.

Meanwhile, three Kasaragod natives, who were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Mangaluru, returned home after recovery on Monday. They were among the four persons who recovered in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. The fourth person is from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka. According to a release from the Deputy Commissioner, all the four landed at Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai on March 19.

They were isolated at the airport after they showed symptoms of Covid-19. They were admitted to District Wenlock Hospital where they were under treatment for the past 17 days. Officials said they were declared cured after their swab samples tested negative, twice. Two more persons from Kasaragod who arrived with the three are in Wenlock Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.