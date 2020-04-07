STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gearing up to fight pandemic post lockdown

After shutdown ends, it will be a different ballgame. The state is now scaling up the strength of its health force

Published: 07th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the country contemplating lifting lockdown measures, it could present a tricky situation. Once the interstate borders are opened, the dynamics of handling the pandemic will change swiftly. Kerala, which has so far dealt with the outbreak in an exemplary manner, is now exploring ways to tackle the emerging situation by scaling up the strength of its health force and other facilities. Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer with the health department said, “We are planning to avail the services of private hospital staff in the state once the lockdown is lifted. Also, the department has reached out to retired health workers, including doctors, to make use of their service”.

Rotation-based shifts

At present, medical workers in the state have been divided into four categories -- tier one, tier two, tier three and reserve pool. Officials listed in tier one, for about two weeks, are the frontline warriors against Covid. After two weeks, the health officials in tier one are placed under quarantine within the hospital premises itself, which is tier two. Following which, officials listed in tier three of general duty are moved up to tier one. Once the tier two officials complete their quarantine, they are moved to tier three to replace the current tier one officials. This rotation-based shift happens every two weeks. Meanwhile, a reserve pool is maintained so that shortage never occurs.Besides, the health department has chalked out a plan to scale up infrastructure by including private hospitals with ICU and ventilator facilities in each district and staff from select private hospitals. This particular workforce will come into effect after 50 per cent of the beds in Plan B are occupied (currently, the situation of the state is still under Plan A).

Retired hands with wealth of experience

“Once interstate borders reopen, the state will require more hands. Hence, the state has also sought the support of retired health officials. However, the department has limitations when it comes to depending on retired officials as majority of them are elderly and it cannot risk exposing them to the vagaries of the virus. “But, we will have to keep them as standby for incidents of acute shortage or emergencies. A section of them have already expressed their willingness,” said a senior officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp