Kerala govt to stagger lifting of lockdown restrictions

The restrictions should be lifted in each region after looking into the prevailing scenario.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:38 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The restrictions will continue in the state in a partial manner even after the lockdown ends on April 14. The task force, constituted by the state government to formulate suggestions regarding lockdown restrictions, has recommended that the curbs should be lifted only in a gradual and phased manner, depending on the nature of spread and number of infection cases.

The restrictions should be lifted in each region after looking into the prevailing scenario. Even after lockdown is over, there will be strict regulations in the state as seven districts in Kerala — Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram — have been declared hotspots.

“The restrictions would be relaxed in a gradual manner, allowing only essential services. Also, public events and gatherings where more people come together should be completely avoided. A decision on lifting the restrictions should be taken depending on the nature of spread and the number of fresh cases. After the Nizamuddin meet, the numbers (of Covid-19 cases) have increased,” said a source.

It’s not a lockdown report, pointed out one of the task force members. The task force has only suggested certain conditions under which the lockdown can be lifted. There are nine days left for the lockdown to end. During this period, the graph can go up or down or flatten. The conditions under which the lockdown can be modified are suggested. Depending upon the way how the graph turns, some modifications can be made, he said.

“The task force has suggested the steps to be taken against the corona spread. We have defined the parameters -- what are the criteria for judging whether it’s safe or not to lift the lockdown. If any area satisfies these conditions, the restrictions can be lifted. There’s a lot of scope for regional variations and analysis,” he said.

The task force has also recommended that the government should initiate steps to take care of daily-wage labourers. Those who have lost their jobs and are finding it difficult to make ends meet should be supported by the government, the task force has recommended.  

The state government constituted a 17-member task force chaired by former chief secretary K M Abraham on April 3 to come up with suggestions for the state regarding the lockdown as per the directions of the prime minister.

Besides Abraham, the task force comprised Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Mammen Mathew, M V Shreyams Kumar, Bishop Mathew Arackal, Aruna Sundaraj, Jacob Punnoose, Adv B Raman Pillai, Rajeev Sadanandan, Dr B Ekbal, Dr MV Pillai, Dr Fazal Gafoor, Muralee Thummarukudy, Dr Mridul Eapen, Dr P A Kumar, Dr Khadeeja Mumtaz and Irudaya Rajan.

