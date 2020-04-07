Summer showers to continue for 3 days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The spell of summer showers that lashed the state on Sunday will continue for the next three days, the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) said in an alert issued on Monday. It said the state will experience thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds as well as light to medium showers till April 9. South and central districts are expected to receive showers on March 10 too.

Meanwhile, the rainfall brought people a respite from the summer heat. Many districts witnessed a drop in temperature. However, the heat index remained high due to high humidity.“Though April is when summer peaks, the mercury may not soar as we can expect intermittent summer showers. After the present spell, we can expect another bout of rainfall from April 13,” said assistant professor in Cusat Department of Atmospheric Sciences S Abhilash. Power supply was disrupted across the state on Sunday night as power lines were snapped and feeders and transformers were damaged due to the rainfall and heavy wind.

Rainfall between Sunday night and Monday morning

Koyilandi (Kozhikode): 62 mm

Ambalavayal (Wayanad):

37.2 mm

Piravom (Ernakulam): 31.2 mm

Mankombu (Alappuzha):

56.4 mm

Kozha (Kottayam):

52 mm

Kanjirappally (Kottayam):

43.6 mm

Kumarakom (Kottayam): 35 mm

Munnar (Idukki):

37 mm

T’Puram city:

51.5 mm