While Karnataka shut, Wayanad opens doors to patients from other states

Patients and bystanders will be allowed to enter district; should return on the same day

Published: 07th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 10:51 AM

Malayalis from various parts of Karnataka stranded at the checkposts. (File | EPS)

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Despite Karnataka’s brazen act of sealing the inter-state border with Kerala, owing to the COVID scare, which claimed the lives of nine Malayalis after they were denied access to tertiary medical care in nearby Mangaluru, the district collector of Wayanad on the Kerala side of the border has shown the way by throwing open the border to patients from neighbouring states.  

According to Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdulla, most of the residents of Karnataka’s Bairakuppe panchayat in Mysore district rely on Mananthavadi and Kalpetta in the district for their healthcare needs.

“Hence, we decided not to impose any restrictions on patients arriving from neighbouring districts from across the border during the lockdown period. Though Mysuru is a Covid-19 hotspot, we don’t want to deny medical facilities to people from there,” she said.

73 from outside state get treatment.

Adeela Abdulla said patients and their bystanders will be allowed to enter the district. But they should return on the same day after consulting the doctor.

To ensure this, patients should register themselves at the check-posts during entry and exit.

So far, 73 patients — 44  from Tamil Nadu and 29 from Karnataka — have availed themselves of medical facilities here. 

Patients from across the border continue to arrive here seeking treatment for various conditions. But no issues have been reported in connection with this, she said. Furthermore, the collector said the entry of patients -- excluding those from neighbouring Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts as well as Mysore -- is barred in the wake of COVID-19.

Bairakuppe, a small village in Karnataka is separated from Wayanad district by the Kabini. Bairakuppe, whose population mainly consists of tribes, peasants and labourers, often relies on Wayanad district for their health requirements. Besides, people from bordering areas of Tamil Nadu depend on the district for their medical needs.

