STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kalinga Sasi passes away

Tributes poured in for actor Kalinga Sasi who passed away at a private hospital here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Tributes poured in for actor Kalinga Sasi, 60, who passed away at a private hospital here in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was admitted on Monday due to liver malfunction. Originally V Chandrakumar from Vazhaparambu near Kunnamangalam, Kalinga Sasi had a long stint in theatre before acting in movies. The funeral took place at his Kunnamangalam residence. 

Kalinga Sasi breathes  his last at 60

Tributes poured in for actor Kalinga Sasi who passed away at a private hospital here in the wee hours of Tuesday. Aged 60, he was admitted on Monday due to liver malfunction. Originally V Chandrakumar from Vazhaparambu near Kunnamangalam, Kalinga Sasi had a long stint in theatre before plunging into filmdom. Kalinga Sasi donned significant characters in movies like Paleri Manikyam Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Kadha, Pranchiyettan and the Saint, Vellimoonga, Amen, Kerala Cafe, and Amar Akbar Antony, among others.

He took to acting courtesy his uncle Vikraman Nair who was the manager of the Kozhikode-based theatre group Stage India. Sakshatkaaram was his first play. Sasi performed in around 500 plays before facing the camera. Thakarachenda was his maiden film, released in 1998. After the Ranjith-directed Paleri Manikyam shot him to fame, Kalinga Sasi had no looking back in Malayalam cinema, acting in 100 movies. He also acted in a Hollywood film in 2015 which is yet to be released.

Though Sasi’s name was tagged with Kalinga, a professional theatre group in Kozhikode, the actor never performed in the plays of Kalinga. The name is learned to be suggested by Ranjith during the shoot of Paleri Manikyam. He is survived by wife Prabhavathi. The funeral took place at his Kunnamangalam residence, with not many people in attendance amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp