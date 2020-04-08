STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala doctor, nurse on COVID-19 duty stopped from entering apartment; Collector warns 'action'

It is learnt that the president of the apartment complex, which houses 450 flats, denied permission citing an order issued by the police which claimed that no other persons from outside should enter.

KOCHI: At a time when healthcare workers are working round-the-clock to contain COVID-19 spread, a doctor was stopped from entering his flat in Edachira, near Kakkanad in Kerala. This comes just a few days after a nurse was asked to vacate her apartment in the same building.

The doctor (who did not want to reveal his name), living in the DD Diamond Valley, Edachira, was denied permission to enter his flat when he returned from the hospital.

'Around 5.30 pm on Monday, I reached my flat. But the security personnel obstructed me from proceeding to my flat. He informed that he was just implementing the instruction given by the president of the residents' association of the apartment complex. I could enter my apartment only after one of the executive committee members of the flat intervened in the issue,' the doctor told The New Indian Express.

'All are under the scare of the virus. I am a resident of the apartment and how can they stop me? The president of the association asked me to produce a government order for entering into my flat. All the doctors and health workers are taking extra precautions during work. Even the system is followed in my flat also. The incident was an insult,' the doctor added.

Collector intervenes, warns stringent action

Meanwhile, S Suhas, Ernakulam district collector, took up the issue and warned stringent action against people and associations under Indian Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

"The doctors, nurses and health workers are in the frontline in the fight against the virus. They all are working as per the safety protocol of the health department. Such kind of incident is shameful. If we found such cases, stringent action will be initiated," said collector said, in an order.

