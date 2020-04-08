Pinarayi flays Mullappally for ‘wealthy NRI’ remarks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Tuesday locked horns over the video-conferencing of the chief minister with prominent NRI persons from the state. Mullappally had alleged that the talks the chief minister had with prominent NRIs in connection with issues of the expatriates underscore the attitude of the CPM towards “wealthy NRIs”. In reply to his allegation, Pinarayi made it clear that the statement of Mullappally shows that some people would never change even after years.

“He is the president of KPCC and the voice of the Congress has to be aired by him,” he said. In the video conference, there were a lot of people including prominent NRIs, common people, representatives of various outfits, professionals and businessmen.

Mullappally termed the conference a farce. In fact, he was judging others without understanding the story, the chief minister said. In fact, the state government had sought the intervention of members of Lok Kerala Sabha first and later arranged a special facility for hearing the issues of the expatriates by Norka- Roots. Criticising after knowing everything, even in the face of a tragedy, shows the true colour and narrow minds of some people, Pinarayi summed up.