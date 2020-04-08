STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan has long standing grouse against Mullapally: Congress

Ramesh Chennithala also asked the Vijayan government not to compulsorily withhold one month's salary of all Kerala state government employees.

Published: 08th April 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that everyone knows that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has a long standing grouse against State Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran.

Ramachandran was the Congress Lok Sabha member from the home turf of Vijayan - Kannur - for five consecutive terms from 1984 to 1998.

On Tuesday, after Mullapally said that Vijayan is being extravagant and was not looking after the needs of the ordinary Kerala diaspora, Vijayan slammed Mullapally for his utterances.

"This is known to all that Vijayan has an axe to grind against Mullapally. It is not fit for a person who is the Chief Minister. He should have responded with more finesse. We pointed out certain lapses in the way issues are being handled during COVID-19 times and we never indulged in politicking," said Chennithala.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"The government is trying to project as if COVID-19 is the cause of the state's poor financial condition. The real truth is the state's finances have reached a point of no return when the government treasury from January this year was unable to even honour bills worth Rs 5000, due to the appalling fiscal management by State Finance Minister Thomas Issac. Vijayan is jittery and hence he reacted like that," added Chennithala.

Chennithala also asked the Vijayan government not to compulsorily withhold one month's salary of all Kerala state government employees.

"Here again, Vijayan was wrong, as states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra have deferred 50 per cent of salaries of a section of government employees, while in Tamil Nadu, it's only a day's salary. We are not against salary challenge, but it should be given as a choice to the employees on how much they should part with to the government's coffers. We will continue to point out lapses and Vijayan should not stoop low," said Chennithala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Mullapally Ramachandran
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp