STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shortage of medicines leaves patients in fix

Courier service disruption affects patients, especially those suffering from diabetes, cardiac and psychiatry issues

Published: 08th April 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By MANOJVISWANATHAN
Express News Service

KOCHI: Aravindan  (name changed), a patient in Thrissur who underwent kidney transplant surgery at a private hospital here recently, has been contacting the hospital authorities daily for the past one week to get his medicine delivered. The medicine prescribed by the doctor is not available in the shops in the district. As courier services have been disrupted, the hospital is unable to deliver the medicine. “I contacted the Drugs Control Department and was told to contact the drug inspector here. The prescribed medicine is not available here. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

“I have been contacting pharmaceutical agencies to get a particular medicine delivered for my friend’s mother, a neuro psychiatric patient. It is not available in Kochi. If we stop the medication, her condition will worsen,” said V N Sunil Kumar, an advocate in Kochi. Relatives of critically-ill patients in the state have been running from pillar to post as many lifesaving medicines have run out of stock due to the lockdown. Patients suffering from cardiac problems, psychiatry problems, diabetes are the worst affected.

Though medicines are available at the pharmacy, hospitals are unable to deliver it as courier services have been suspended. Considering the gravity of the issue, the Drugs Control Department has prepared a list of medicines and is trying to deliver it to all districts with the help of around 15 pharma companies. “We receive around 20 to 30 calls every day seeking help to get medicines.

Today I received around 60 calls. Patients under the treatment of spec i a l i t y doctors are h i t t h e worst. We are trying to get some of the medicines delivered in all districts and guide the patients to stores where the particular medicine is available,” state drugs controller Ravi S Menon told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp