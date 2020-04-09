7-day complete lockdown in Munnar from Thursday

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Putting the brakes on unnecessary crowding before shops and Munnar town ahead of Good Friday and Easter despite the lockdown, Devikulam Sub-Collector Prem Krishnan on Wednesday clamped a week-long complete lockdown in Munnar from Thursday. At the meeting with traders on Wednesday, Krishnan ordered all shops selling essential items to function only till 2pm on Thursday and asked buyers to reach the shops before then. Facilities are in place for estate workers to buy essentials from estate bazaars.

Arrangements will be made to transport perishable goods like vegetables, which remain unsold, to other places on Thursday. Chicken will be sold as per the instructions of the panchayat authorities. Elderly persons or children spotted on the highway will invite stringent action. “In case of children, parents will face the music,” he said. Pharmacies and fuel stations have been exempted.