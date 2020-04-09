Covid-19 patient in New Mahe critical

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The lockdown measures in New Mahe, Chokli and Pannyannur panchayats have been stepped up in the light of information that the 71-year-old man from Cherukallayi, New Mahe, who tested positive on Tuesday, had travelled widely here. The order regarding this was issued by Thalasserry sub-collector Asif K Yusuf, who holds the charge of sub-divisional magistrate, on Wednesday. The order was issued based on the Kerala Epidemic Diseases (Covid 19) Regulations 2020.

The man had travelled widely and attended many functions, officials said. The patient, who is admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, is in a critical condition. A chronic kidney patient, he is on ventilator support. According to the team of doctors attending the patient, he has pneumonia, heart ailments and ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome).

As per the investigation of the Health and Police Departments, it was confirmed that the person had travelled freely in the area between March 15 and 21. He had participated in all the religious functions held at the MM Highschool Mosque. On March 18, he had travelled with his son-in-law on his motorbike up to Mahe bridge to attend an engagement. From Mahe bridge, he had travelled in a tempo traveller with 11 persons. It is reported that around 45 people had participated in the function.