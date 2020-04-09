Despite govt order, all workshops may not open

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Automobile workshop owners gave a cold response to the government’s advice to open shops twice a week, starting from Thursday. A majority of the owners said they will wait till the lockdown is lifted before they resume operation.“It is going to be a hassle to find out whether the vehicles arriving at the workshops are sanitised or not,” said Sunil Kumar, state joint secretary of Association of Automobile Workshop Kerala (AAWK). “Besides, the government has not given permission to take the vehicles out. So, we do not expect enough work to engage all the workers,” he added.

He said AAWK state committee has decided to postpone the opening till April 14. However, there is no bar on owners opening the workshops on Thursdays and Sundays as permitted by the government. It may be noted that the government has restricted the upholstery and painting work during the lockdown.AAWK, an umbrella organisation of around 5,000 major workshops, had formed a task force in each district to repair ambulances and other vehicles involved in relief activities.

What the govt said

The government has allowed workshops to function between 10am and 5pm to take up works of immediate nature and repair works related to insurance claims. Similarly, all road services, roadside assistance etc., have been permitted on a round-the-clock basis.