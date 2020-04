By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police chief Loknath Behra, here on Thursday, launched a sanitisation bus for police doing round the clock duty to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The bus, which is currently operates in the state capital district, helps sanitise the officials on their duty spots. Those wishing to be sanitised has to enter the bus from one door and walk out of the other door.

Behra said more such buses would be made available across the state for the security force personnel.