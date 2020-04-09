Nine fresh cases; 13 test negative

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will get 20,000 rapid testing kits from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday to conduct tests for Covid-19. At the same time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the number of people getting discharged and the diminishing figures of people under surveillance could not be taken as an indication that the virus is subsiding.

The state on Wednesday had nine positive cases, including four from Kannur, two from Alappuzha and one each from Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasaragod. Thirteen people turned negative on the day.

“The plight of some patients in Kasaragod who tried to cross the Thalappady check post for seeking treatment at hospitals in Mangaluru will be brought to the notice of the Karnataka government,” the CM said.

He said those in need of urgent medical attention should venture to Karnataka via the check post

On reports of Union Minister Smriti Irani coming to the rescue of migrant labourers at Wayanad by offering them food, the CM said it seemed like a fake report at first. “But then some media outlets reported it. Upon inquiry, it was found the incident refers to a group of 41 migrants in Malappuram. They were provided food by their agent and others. The panchayat provided them 25 kits. They refused food via community kitchen and said they will cook it themselves,” said Vijayan.

Thannithode Incident

In the incident in which a girl under house quarantine and her family had to face death threats and assault at Thannithode in Pathanamthitta, the CM said the miscreants will be given strict punishment. He said the police have been directed to ensure necessary action.