STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Prisons dept proposes 45-day parole for all prisoners over 60

Move in wake of reports that suggest senior citizens are more vulnerable to pandemic

Published: 09th April 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move that could provide relief to about 100 senior citizens who are languishing in jails, the Prisons Department has proposed to the state government to release all of them on 45-day parole in the wake of Covid-19 spread. The proposal states that all prisoners above 60 should be allowed to go on parole irrespective of the nature of the crimes they had committed as well as the duration of the sentence. If the proposal is accepted by the government, it will pave way for the conditional release of 100 prisoners, including 13 women.

The proposal was given on the basis of medical reports that suggested senior citizens were more vulnerable to the pandemic. Prisons Department sources said the proposal was made on humanitarian and medical grounds. “Keeping senior citizens in prisons could be risky if there is a spread of the disease among the inmates and guards. In several countries badly affected by the pandemic, hundreds of prisoners and guards were infected. As a precaution, we have suggested parole for them for 45 days,” said sources. A senior official in the department told TNIE that several dozens of inmates will benefit if the proposal gets a green signal from the government. “We are expecting a decision from the government soon,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the government will have to take a call on the prisoners, who are already out on parole, as to when they’ve to be called back. The inmates, who had been granted parole prior to the lockdown, were given an extension till April 15. As many as 105 inmates have availed this benefit. As there is uncertainty over when the lockdown will end, the government will have to decide whether to extend the parole period or not, prison sources said. “So far we have not got any order from the government regarding the extension of parole period. There is still confusion as to what will happen if the lockdown is not lifted by April 14. The sooner the government issues an order, the better it will be,” said a senior prisons official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp