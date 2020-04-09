STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Stepping out? You may have to wear a cotton mask

Foreseeing a long battle against Covid-19, the state may soon advise all people to wear cotton facemasks while going out.

Published: 09th April 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19, covis lockdown

A masked man is speaking over phone in front of a closed jewellery shop in Kaloor on Friday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Foreseeing a long battle against Covid-19, the state may soon advise all people to wear cotton facemasks while going out. Healthcare workers, patients, people with breathing difficulty or those with any difficulty in removing masks without assistance will be exempted from wearing reusable cotton masks.TNIE had earlier reported that the health department has prepared a document on the use of cotton masks and might ask all to wear reusable facemasks as part of breaking the chain of transmission.

“The focus is on stopping the spread of the virus through respiratory droplets, as even an asymptomatic person could potentially be a SARS-CoV2 (coronavirus) carrier. As per an international study, a layer of cloth in front of a person’s face is enough to stop 99 per cent of the droplets from falling on others. But there is no need to buy medical/surgical masks. They are for healthcare workers,” said a health department official.At the same time, the document stresses on the need to continue social distancing, and hand and respiratory hygiene practices as the cotton facemasks provide only marginal level protection from the infection.  

“Cloth masks should be made with at least two layers of 100 per cent cotton cloth. It should be breathable. It should cover the mouth and nose completely, fit tightly and comfortably against the side of the face,” the document says. According to a senior officer at the department, it will very soon kick-start a campaign to create awareness among people on the need to wear facemasks and how to make cloth masks at home. To meet the possible spike in demand, self-help groups and Kudumbasrhee workers will also be roped in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mask COVID 19 Coronavirus Kerala
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp