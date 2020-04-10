Discharged, UK nationals await flight back home

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The last of the seven UK nationals, who were admitted to hospitals last month after testing positive for Covid-19, got discharged on Wednesday after recovering from the infection. Now, five tourists, all in their 60s and in quarantine in an undisclosed location, are waiting for a communication from the British High Commission regarding their travel arrangements. Earlier, two – the British man who first tested positive and his wife – had returned to the UK after treatment.

For Janet Leigh, 60, the past days were long. “It is a relief to breathe fresh air,” said Janet. The tourists praised the doctors and nurses of Ernakulam Government Medical College, where they were first admitted, and Aster Medcity, where some were shifted to later, for their professionalism. “We do not think we would have got better treatment in the UK,” said one of them. This was Janet’s second visit to India. “During my first visit last year, I was blown away by the beauty of the country. It prompted me to return,” she said. Janet said she would come back to Kerala if her health permits. “Everyone else in the group will do too,” she said.

Physically drained, the rest of the tourists said it might take them some time to regain their health completely. Their guide said the British High Commission was yet to send any communique regarding their return. “The commission recently chartered a flight to airlift UK citizens trapped in Mumbai and Goa. The commission is expected to arrange a flight for this group by next week. By then, the quarantine period of the tourists will also be over,” said the guide.