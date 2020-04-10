STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to bolster COVID containment activities through central aid

The fund could be used for disinfecting hospitals, government offices, public utilities and ambulances.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The bus has been turned into a mobile sanitization unit for the Kerala police.

The bus has been turned into a mobile sanitization unit for the Kerala police. (Photo | @ANI, Twitter)

By Dileepv Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State’s Covid-19 containment activities are set to get further strengthened with the financial support from the Centre through the newly launched India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. The assistance, provided through the National Health Mission (NHM) programme, have to be utilised for the development of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, isolation blocks, procurement of personal protective equipment, N95 masks, strengthening of identified laboratories and expansion of diagnostic capacities and others.

“The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed state health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade and NHM state mission director Ratan Khelkar about such an assistance. The project is 100% funded by the Centre and will get implemented in three phases, stretched between January 2020 and March 2024,” said a health department officer.

“Other than the listed subjects, the fund could be used for procurement of diagnostic equipment, testing kits and other reagents and mobility support for sample transport, training and orientation of healthcare workers, outreach, survey and community surveillance activities and others,” he said. The fund could be used for disinfecting hospitals, government offices, public utilities and ambulances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp