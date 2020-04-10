STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Out of 12 new cases, 11 are close contacts

Local transmission accounted for 11 of the 12 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Thursday.

Migrant labourers lining up for food being distributed by city police in Kochi | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local transmission accounted for 11 of the 12 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Thursday. The revelation comes a day after five out of nine positive cases were reported asymptomatic, indicating that the possibility of community transmission cannot be discounted as yet. While Kannur and Kasaragod reported four positive cases each, Malappuram recorded two and Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam had one each. Only one overseas returnee tested positive on the day.

While briefing the day’s development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the high incidence of local transmission underscores the need to become more vigilant and to follow precautions necessary while dealing with positive cases. Some of the local transmission cases have been reported from within a family, he said. 

“Hundred days have passed since the first Covid-19 positive case was reported in the state. So far, 357 people have tested positive. Of this, 258 are currently under treatment. Among those under treatment, 7.5 per cent are above 60 years of age, whereas 6.9 per cent are below 20,” Pinarayi said.On a positive note, he said the state had helped eight foreign nationals recover from the deadly disease.

