Petition in HC seeks directive for evacuating Indians in UAE

KOCHI: Citing that the Indians living in the UAE, especially Dubai, are going through miserable days after Covid cases went up in the region, the Kerala Muslim Culture Centre (KMCC) approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Centre to take steps to evacuate them.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Youth League is mobilising a mass petition drive to alert the prime minister.

Nearly three million Indians are living in the UAE of whom one million are Keralites. In the petition to the High Court, KMCC, which is the largest Indian expatriate organisation in the Gulf region, said people could not return to India since the Centre had imposed a ban on all flights.

Situation worsening in UAE: KMCC

As a result, Indians, including children, pregnant women, job seekers and labourers, have got stranded in the UAE. Emirates, Dubai government’s official airline, had expressed its willingness to operate flights to evacuate stranded Indians subject to permission from the Centre.The situation in the UAE is worsening as all hospitals are flooded with patients and the Indian embassy in the UAE has been in touch with the Centre.

The petitioners had also approached the Ministry for External Affairs and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, no help came their way.The petitioners also sought a directive to ensure that they are quarantined and provided with all medical and health facilities as prescribed by the WHO.

CM writes to Modi

Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to the PM calling for immediate steps as the non-resident Keralites in the UAE are apprehensive that a community spread could be imminent.