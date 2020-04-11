27 recover, seven new cases as Kerala curve starts to flatten

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Friday reported seven new Covid-19 cases, but most importantly, it recorded 27 more recoveries with experts pointing out that the state’s epidemic curve has started to flatten. The number of patients currently under treatment has come down to 238, while 124 have recovered so far.

“It’s a very good trend in the short term. But we need to maintain it for the next two weeks to say that we’ve flattened the curve. Also, we need to be doubly careful when the lockdown relaxed,” said Amar Fettle, state nodal officer for COVID-19.

Kasaragod, which has been the hotspot, reported only three new cases on Friday while Kannur and Malappuram added two new patients each. The two fresh cases reported in Malappuram came from Nizamuddin. Two from Kannur and three from Kasaragod contracted the virus through contact.

Of the 27 persons whose results were negative, 17 belonged to Kasaragod. The others were from Kannur (six), Kozhikode (two), Ernakulam and Thrissur (one each).

Kerala reported its first Covid-19 case on January 30. From three Wuhan-returned cases, the number started going up from March 8. A total of 364 people have tested positive so far. Two people died.