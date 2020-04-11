STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: New Mahe man dies, travel history during lockdown found

Published: 11th April 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: One more COVID death has been reported from the state in connection with COVID-19 as, P Meharoof (71), of Cherukallayi, New Mahe, who was admitted to Pariyaram medical college four days ago, died on Saturday. The health department was still unable to confirm the source from which he had got infected the virus.

It was two weeks ago that he was got admitted to a hospital at Thalasserry with a slight fever and sore throat. On March 26, he visited Tele Centre hospital in connection with this. He had visited the same hospital on March 29 and 30 as he felt uncomfortable. Since his condition got worse, he was admitted to the hospital . On April 6, he was taken to Aster Mims hospital, Kannur. From there, he was taken to Government medical college hospital, Pariyaram. He was having kidney problems and heart ailments.

The authorities are clueless about the source from which he might have got infected the virus. He had travelled widely in the lockdown period. Later it was found out that, he had been in contact with more than 100 persons and all of them were asked to test their swab samples. Swab samples of 26 persons, who had direct contact with him during this period, were taken and all of them were tested negative.

