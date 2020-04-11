Institutes embrace online mode to ensure uninterrupted help to special kids

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parents of children with special needs need not worry about their kids’ therapy sessions being disrupted due to the lockdown. Two major institutions for children with special needs, under the Social Justice Department, have kept communications open with students and parents.

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), Thrissur, has brought out several online resources, including videos, through which parents can carry out a few therapies using household items. The videos are posted on NIPMR’s social media pages and sent to parents via WhatsApp.

NIPMR, which caters to nearly 200 children, offers speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, behavioural therapy and psycho therapy for the comprehensive rehabilitation of students. It has two schools, one for children with cerebral palsy and the other for autistic children.The institution was offering intensive programmes for children from other districts when the lockdown was announced, bringing an abrupt end to the sessions.

“The lockdown came as a major blow not only to children enrolled in the two schools but also to those from other districts who visit the institution for therapy. It is to ensure uninterrupted support to them that we have come out with the online resources,” said C Chandrababu, joint director of NIPMR.Meanwhile, National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in Thiruvananthapuram has set up a 24x7 helpline for counselling and clarification of doubts.

“Since we cater to people with speech and hearing disabilities, our helpline includes health workers, sign language experts and NISH faculty,” said Daisy Sebastian, who manages the helpline. NISH’s online classes remain uninterrupted and therapy has been converted to online mode post lockdown.