STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies allegation of COVID-19 data leakage

The data, collected using government machinary, was being uploaded not in the government server but in that of the foreign company, Chennithala had said.

Published: 11th April 2020 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday dismissed the allegations of leakage of data regarding COVID-19 patients in the state.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had on Friday alleged that the LDF government had entrusted a US company with the task of collecting the data regarding the virus infected patients and that it was a violation of their fundamental rights.

The data, collected using government machinary, was being uploaded not in the government server but in that of the foreign company, Chennithala had said.

"This was not a PR company as was alleged. No money was given to them for the services being rendered. It is an NRK- run company which is helping the state", Vijayan told reporters here.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The data would be on an Indian server, Vijayan said and dismissed the allegation of leakage.

Chennithala had slammed the government saying that such secret data is considered as 'protected health information' by other countries and handing it over to a foreign private agency was a "serious" issue, he said.

"The ward-level committees, set up by the government for the anti-coronavirus fight, was collecting information in this regard and uploading it in the server of the private agency," the Congress leader had alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Kerala coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp