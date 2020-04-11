STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt allows lockdown relaxation for select businesses

The tate government has issued orders offering relaxation from the lockdown restrictions for certain businesses.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued orders offering relaxation from the lockdown restrictions for certain businesses. However, employers and staff of all functioning outlets should continue to ensure that all the government guidelines, issued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, are followed to the letter. Workshops undertaking repair and maintenance of medium and small vehicles including two-wheelers can function from 10am to 5pm on Sundays and Thursdays. Shops selling automobile spare parts and lubricants are also allowed to operate.

However, the workforce should be kept at a bare minimum. Urgent works including repairs related to insurance claims can be undertaken. Periodic maintenance and regular checkups are not allowed. Workshops engaged in the repair of tyres and batteries can also function. Mobile repair units for tyre and mechanical works can attend to on-the-road vehicles round the clock. Shops that sell, repair and service gadgets including mobile phones, computers, and other accessories can work from 10am to 5pm on Sundays. Only bare minimum staff shall be deployed.

Crowding of customers should not be allowed. Shops selling or repairing spectacles can function from 10am to 5pm on Mondays. A maximum of two employees is allowed. Shops selling airconditioners and fans can open from 10am to 5pm on Sundays. Only a maximum of three staff will be allowed. Shops supplying raw materials for beedi workers and those collecting these beedis from the workers can be opened on Mondays and Tuesdays with minimum staff. Beedi workers are allowed to travel to the shops on these specific days. As this is the season for traditional potters to collect clay for the next year, clay mining will also be allowed from now on. Here too, the workforce should be a bare minimum.

Adhere to norms Employers and staff of all functioning outlets should continue to ensure that all guidelines are followed.

