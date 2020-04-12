STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23-year-old nurse dies in accident in Thrissur

Ashiq’s mother Shameera works as a peon in the medical college while his father Abdu works as a daily wage worker.

Ashiq

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: While the entire health department is working relentlessly to contain the deadly Covid- 19, a young nurse, who got his first salary, lost his life in a road accident at Mulankunnathukavu here on Friday. Anamkadavil Ashiq, 23, got his job at Kunnamkulam taluk hospital a month ago after completing nursing education from Thrissur Government Nursing College.

According to the taluk hospital authorities, Ashiq was working in the Covid-19 ward of the hospital and had returned home to give the first salary to his mother. But, fate came in the form of a lorry carrying ration supply from the FCI godown. The bike Ashiq was riding was hit by the lorry. He died on the spot. While his colleagues remember him as a hardworking youth, his family consisting of mother, father and sister is still in shock.

Ashiq’s mother Shameera works as a peon in the medical college while his father Abdu works as a daily wage worker. At a time when the efforts of health professionals are being appreciated with much love and respect, a budding nurse lost his life to a road accident. After the accident, Ashiq was shifted to hospital by the police. The burial was held on Friday.

