Allow hospital-bound vehicles hassle-free movement, says Behera 

State  Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed all the district police chiefs to allow vehicles which have persons who travel for consulting doctors and treatment at hospitals.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed all the district police chiefs to allow vehicles which have persons who travel for consulting doctors and treatment at hospitals. However, the DGP made it clear in a statement that the vehicles would be allowed only if the persons carry selfdeclaration and phone numbers of the doctors for validation.

The circular was issued following several complaints that the police had stopped many vehicles which have senior citizens proceeding to meet doctors. He also instructed that those people should maintain social distancing and other lockdown protocols.

The police can call up the doctors for verification. But it should be done only if the situation demands, the statement said. Earlier this week, a person from Navaikulam who was under treatment for an allergic disease in the district border was denied medical attention due to the arrogance of a police officer.

R Sarath Chandran was rushing to a hospital, when he was blocked and sent back home at the district border at night even after he was trying to access the nearest hospital after rashes had developed on his body due to food allergy. Following the incident, Sarath emailed a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attaching photographs to prove his health condition and the details of treatment he was taken at the hospital.

