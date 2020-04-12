STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can’t rush to say Kerala has flattened the curve: Pinarayi Vijayan

The  state on Saturday reported 10 Covid-19 positive cases, whereas 19 positive cases who were undergoing treatment at various hospitals also recovered from the illness on the day.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Saturday reported 10 Covid-19 positive cases, whereas 19 positive cases who were undergoing treatment at various hospitals also recovered from the illness on the day. The new cases were reported from Kannur (seven), Kasaragod (two) and Kozhikode (one). While three cases (from Kannur) are imported cases, the rest contracted the virus through contact with positive cases. Briefing the media on the day’s development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that though the rate of positive cases has come down when compared to those who are recovering, it will be too premature to say that the state is flattening the curve.

“It’s a sign of relief that in the state the positive cases are coming down and those who are recovering are going up. But that doesn’t mean that the state should relax its vigil. If that happens, the consequences will be unpredictable,” said the CM.

Answering questions on whether the state will help other member states in dealing with Covid-19 cases and its containment, the CM said that the state is not yet free from the threat and the resources at present were channelised towards avoiding any instances of community transmission of Covid-19. During the briefing, the Chief Minister also said the Public Works Department has identified two and a half lakh rooms for isolating Covid-19 suspected cases in case of any emergencies and of these 1,24,000 rooms could be used at any time.

General protocol sought for NRKs Referring to the challenges that could be posed by the nonresident Keralites if they get repatriated, the CM said that the state has asked the Centre to come out with a general protocol for dealing with non-resident Indians who get stranded abroad due to Covid-19. As per data, of the total positive cases reported in the state, 74.2 per cent are imported cases.

