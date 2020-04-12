HC lauds measures taken by state govt 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Saturday appreciated the measures taken by the Kerala government to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the state. It also said that the government has set benchmark standards for the battle against the virus, which is worthy of emulation by others.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Shaji P Chaly made the observation when the petition filed by Ibrahim Elettil, president, Dubai KMCC, and Afi Udinoor Pakrumade Cheriya of Payyannur, Kannur, citing the woes of Indian citizens stranded in UAE due to the pandemic, came up for hearing.

The court directed the Central government to file a statement in response to the contention raised by the petitioners. It also directed to produce policy decision, if any, taken with respect to the evacuation of Indians stranded in UAE, and any medical advisories issued by it regarding their transportation, along with the statement. The court posted the petition for further hearing to April 17.