Kerala has lost Rs 50,000 cr due to lockdown: Finance Minister Thomas Issac

Issac told the media that time is running out and Centre should now extend all possible financial help to the state.

Published: 12th April 2020

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (File | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister of Kerala Thomas Issac on Sunday said that the state has lost Rs 50,000 crore due to the lockdown which has been imposed to reign in coronavirus.

Issac told the media that time is running out and Centre should now extend all possible financial help to the state.

"We have now borrowed at high rates because, we will go to any extent to come to the help of people. When it comes to that, we don't look at the interest rate. The Centre should now stop talking and should act. If we are borrowing, then we are giving everything to our people. Other states are not doing the way we are helping the people in all respects. The Centre has to give what's ours and by the end of April the loss will be around Rs 55000 crore. They can very well borrow from the RBI and give us," said an angry Issac.

He added that the state cabinet will meet on Monday to decide how the lockdown measures should be after current spell ends on Tuesday (April 14) and it will be one which would be flexible.

