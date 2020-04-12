No darshan for devotees at Guruvayur temple this time 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The first day of Malayalam month of Medam, is generally a busy day for Guruvayur temple as lakhs of people, especially Malayalis from around the globe, wait in long queue to have a glimpse of Sree Guruvayoorappan to start the year with happiness. But this year, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Guruvayur Devaswom has decided to prohibit the entry of devotees to the temple.

On April 14, ‘Vishukkani’ will be held from 2.30 am to 3 am, during which the devaswom officials are on duty and temple priests along will only be allowed inside. After 3 am, the daily rituals will be held inside the temple. Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas urged devotees to cooperate with the preventive measures taken by the temple in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown.