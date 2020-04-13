STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kuwait Malayalis’ SOS to return home

Of the total 1,234 Covid-19 cases reported in Kuwait till Sunday, more than 600 people are Indians. 

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test during the nationwide lockdown at Mazgaon Area in Mumbai

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test during the nationwide lockdown. (File photo | PTI)

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

KOLLAM: With the increase in the number of Indians being affected by Covid-19 in Kuwait, the expats, including Malayalis, stranded in the West Asian country are pleading for help from the Central and state governments to bring them home. Of the total 1,234 Covid-19 cases reported in Kuwait till Sunday, more than 600 people are Indians. 

Suresh Mampuzha

Meanwhile, the Indians there have alleged that though Kuwait has offered to ferry them to their home country, the Indian government has not yet taken a decision on the matter.  

The daily Covid-19 reports released by Kuwait show the total number of Indians infected by the coronavirus is higher than the number of people of any other nationality. “The daily statistic has revealed that we Indians are the worst affected by the virus. It is an alarming situation here.

Right from the start, the Kuwait government has closed down its public places, including airport, restaurants and malls. Just a week ago it ordered the total lockdown of two heavily populated districts - Jleeb Al Shuyoukh and Mahboula.

These two districts, where predominantly expatriate labourers live, have been placed in complete isolation for two weeks after an increase in the number of cases,” said Suresh Mampuzha, 43, a native of Sasthamcotta, who has been working as an operation’s manager in Kuwait for the past 20 years.

Lauding the support provided by Kuwait in handling the pandemic, the Indians have claimed that the government here is trying hard to help other nationals stranded in their country in all possible ways.

The expatriate community feels that even if half of the Indian nationals are evacuated, it will be easier for Kuwait to handle the other half with their manpower.

