STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala emergency medical technician maintains social distancing, glimpses daughter from ambulance 

Shajeer represents hundreds of health workers who are unable to go home and be with their loved ones. 

Published: 13th April 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ​Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: For three-year-old Iniya, any place is heaven if her father is around. On Saturday, it had been 25 days since she last saw Shajeer P, an emergency medical technician with the 108 Ambulance service in Perinthalmanna District Hospital. On Saturday, however, she heard an ambulance passing through the front of her house in Vattaloor, following which she ran outside. Much to her excitement, it was her father waving at her from the ambulance.

Iniya with her father Shajeer P

But to her dismay, she could not run up to him, nor could she talk with him to her heart’s content as he was on duty. Soon enough, loud cries filled the house. “Vappa (father) is a nurse. He needs to take care of lots of patients,” said Najiya, Iniya’s mother, trying to console the three-year-old. It was Shajeer’s idea to meet his daughter from the ambulance so as to ensure a safe distance from each other during the meeting. 

“I could think of no other way to meet her and keep her safe from exposure. My wife told me that whenever Iniya heard the sound of a vehicle, she would run outside expecting to meet me. Hence, I planned this short long-distance meet. I was shifting a Covid-19 suspect from Pulamanthole to Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital, when I asked Najiya to come out with Iniya. I could see her crying as I passed the house waving at her,” said Shajeer.

Shajeer represents hundreds of health workers who are unable to go home and be with their loved ones. 
“I don’t want to take a risk with my family. Going home at this time won’t be wise as I deal with Covid patients. Iniya won’t listen if I ask her to keep distance. When I’m home, she is constantly with me,” he said. Shajeer, along with other staff of the ambulance service -- Fahadali Palliyalil, Srubitha Manjeri and Murshid Edathanattukara -- have been staying in rented rooms near the hospital for a month now. 

“Many of us cannot go back till the crisis is over. I’ll go back only after ensuring the overall situation is safe. Also, our workload is high ever since the outbreak. Now, we complete atleast eight Covid-related trips every day,” added Shajeer.

Every 108 ambulance has two members – a driver and a nurse. “As per the instructions issued by health authorities, we pick up suspected cases from their homes. Before shifting them into the ambulance, we inquire for symptoms. If the patient has mild symptoms, we give masks and gloves. If the patient is Covid-positive, we ask them to wear personal protection equipment. We also wear the equipment in such cases,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala ambulance Kerala covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp