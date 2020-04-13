Kerala reports three coronavirus cases, samples of 19 people turn negative

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported three new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of those affected in the state to 378.

While two people from Kannur tested positive, one case was reported from Palakkad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, told reporters.

Samples of 19 infected people returned negative, of whom 12 are from Kasaragod, three each from Pathnamthitta and Thrissur districts and one from Kannur, he said.

There are 178 active cases in the state.

At least 1.12 lakh people are under observation and 715 are in various hospitals.