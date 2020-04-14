STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala announces more relaxations

Transportation of patients with renal failure to dialysis centres to be facilitated by local bodies and volunteer groups.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the decision on whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown will be extended with stringent provisions or with some reprieve will only be known after the Prime Minister’s address on Tuesday, the state government on Monday announced more relaxations.

The relaxations are as follows:
Allowing light and sound shops, decoration shops and computer shops to operate one or two days a week.
Allowing betel farmers to sell betel leaves in the market once in a week.
Opening of cochlear implant repairing shops.
Repair works at educational institutions to make them eligible for fitness certificate.
Supreme Court/ high courts are now functioning through video conferences. 
To prepare for the same, advocates will have to function with limited number of staff. Permission will be allowed for the same

