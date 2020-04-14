Kerala reports more COVID-19 recoveries than cases for third day in a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the third consecutive day, Kerala reported more cases of recovery from COVID-19 than positive cases. On Tuesday, the state recorded 8 new cases - 4 from Kannur, 3 from Kozhikode and one from Kasaragod - while 13 people recovered from the disease.

Of the eight new cases, five have come from Dubai - 3 in Kannur and one each in Kozhikode and Kasaragod - while the remaining got the infection through local transmission.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

As of now, 173 people are under treatment at various hospitals in the state. A total of 211 have recovered so far. On Tuesday, 81 people were admitted to hospitals with diffrent symptoms.

Also, 16,235 samples were sent for testing, of which 15,488 turned negative. Currently 1,07,075 people are undergoing observation across the state.