STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid spread: Study on bats a wake-up call

The bat species identified are the same which are considered to be the source of the Nipah virus outbreak that struck the state twice - in 2018 and 2019.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (EPS | Martin Louis)

By ​Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The outcome of an inter-state study that two bat species in the state - Pteropus spp bats (fruit bats/flying foxes) and Rousettus spp bats (dog-faced fruit bats) - are carriers of potentially pathogenic Coronavirus (CoV)- has become a new headache for Kerala in its Covid-19 containment activities.  The study, titled ‘Detection of Coronaviruses in Pteropus and Rousettus species of bats from different states of India,’   stresses the need for proactive surveillance and screening in these species for novel viruses with epidemic potential.

The bat species identified are the same which are considered to be the source of the Nipah virus outbreak that struck the state twice - in 2018 and 2019. “It is a known fact that bats are reservoirs of viruses with human pathogenic potential. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causing Covid-19 is a zoonoticone. The World Health Organization itself traced a link between the novel Coronavirus and other similar known CoV circulating in bats. Thus the findings of the study is significant for the state,” said an epidemiologist.

The epidemiologist further added, “It is from the CoV family that SARS-CoV-2 originated. Before that, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) had their origin from that family. The possibility of bat Coronavirus spillover to humans is thus high and it results in mild to moderate respiratory infections, common cold and lower respiratory tract infections.”  Meanwhile, the epidemiologist also warns of virus replication and the possibility of inter species transmission.

To corroborate the same, the study states that four of the 78 rectal swabs of Rousettus spp bats screened for the bat Coronavirus turned positive. All the positive samples belonged to Kerala. Also, intestinal specimens of two bats were also found to be positive. In the case of Pteropus spp bats, 21 of the 508 bats screened tested positive. Of these, 12 belongs to Kerala. “In the study, it has been stated that there is a need for proactive surveillance of zoonotic infections in bats. The detection and identification of such viruses from bats also recommend cross-sectional antibody surveys (human and domestic animals) in localities where the viruses have been detected,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bats COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp