STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Death of cats triggers panic among villagers in Wayanad

“The deaths were reported last Saturday and we have taken samples and they have been sent to the Regional Veterinary Clinical Laboratory, Kannur.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image of cats used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: In the wake of a tiger in a New York zoo testing positive for Covid-19 recently, the death of 13 cats in Mananthavady last week has created panic among villagers of Lakshamveedu Colony, Kaniyaram and Kuzhinilam under Mananthavady Municipality. In Lakshamveedu and Kuzhinilam areas, 10 and three cats were found dead.

However, in the primary investigation, district veterinary epidemiologist confirmed that the cause of death was Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV), also commonly referred to as feline distemper, a life-threatening viral disease in the cat population.

“The deaths were reported last Saturday and we have taken samples and they have been sent to the Regional Veterinary Clinical Laboratory, Kannur. This virus disease spreads during the summer season and there is a vaccine to prevent it. But stray cats usually are not vaccinated,” said Dr Dilip Phalgunan, district veterinary epidemiologist.

He further added that there was nothing to be scared of. “The only reported Covid-19 positive case in New York was spread through direct human patient contact. Such a scenario is not present in Wayanad district right now. If some quarantined people have pet cats, in case, we have directed them to avoid contact with the animals,” explained Dr Dilip. The symptoms of FPV are diarrhoea, respiratory problems and weight loss. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cats Wayanad COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp