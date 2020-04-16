STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Elaborate facilities planned for returning NRKs; focus on students

NORKA expects around 25,000 to return from Gulf; arrangements for 2 lakh being made

Published: 16th April 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back stranded NRIs, the state government has begun elaborate arrangements to deal with the possible inflow of expatriates.  High-level, inter-departmental coordinated efforts are on for data collection, assessment and preparation of identity cards for Keralite students studying abroad and setting up of mass quarantine facilities to accommodate them. Facilities for about two lakh people are being set up. As per the assessment of Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), about 25,000 people may come back from Gulf countries.  

The government has started preparing a database of Keralite students studying abroad. Smart cards with identity details are to be made for them. Sources said the existing software on NRK data is being modified with the help of KPMG to incorporate the students’ details. “Teams have been set up with officials from various departments and the Secretariat as members to work exclusively on data collection and compilation in this regard,” said a source.  The state is seriously considering the case of Keralite students studying abroad. With educational institutions closed down, many of them want to come back. Many of these students were engaged in part-time jobs. 

Those establishments have also been closed down. Families back home have been putting pressure on the authorities to bring them back. Meanwhile, more than one lakh beds have already been set up and another one lakh will soon be ready. A time gap is expected before the NRIs start arriving. Once they arrive, they will have to be under 14 days of government quarantine and another 14 days of house quarantine so accommodating them should not pose a problem. 

“Those who wish to come back will be brought back in staggered phases. We don’t think lakhs of people will return,” said the source. “Those who went on visiting visas, those who failed to find a job, those who lost jobs, those whose visas have expired and others in similar scenarios may return. At the most, 25,000 people may return from Gulf countries. Even if two lakh come back, we have facilities to accommodate them,” said NORKA-Roots vice-chairman K Varadarajan. The state is currently preparing facilities in schools, colleges, other educational institutions and facilities set up at religious institutions to accommodate the NRIs.

Prepping up

High-level, inter-departmental coordinated efforts on for data collection, assessment and preparation of ID cards for Keralite students studying abroad and setting up quarantine facilities to accommodate them

Smart cards with identity details are to be made for students studying abroad
Existing software on NRK data being modified to include  students’ details
More than one lakh beds set up; another one lakh to be ready soon

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NORKA
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp