STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police up vigil against illegal entry of people from neighbouring states

Strict vigil is being maintained in border areas to prevent illegal entry of people from the neighbouring states, sources said.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Coastal security personnel monitor movement of people along Kerala and Karnataka border areas on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have decided to further intensify its action against lockdown violators and those who try to enter the state from neighbouring states without valid documents. A directive to this effect was given by the chief minister to the district police chiefs during a video conference on Thursday. 

Strict vigil is being maintained in border areas to prevent illegal entry of people from the neighbouring states, sources said. The decision came close on the heels of intelligence reports suggesting that those stuck in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka might try to sneak in through various means, including the railways. Recently, four railway engineers were apprehended while trying to enter the state in a railway maintenance coach. According to police sources, there were reports that students stuck in neighbouring states might also try to reach home in goods wagons.

“Specific instructions have been given to Railway Police officials about the possibility of people illegally trying to enter from other states,” said a senior police officer. The sources added that instructions have also been given to scrutinise inter-state vehicles carrying goods to the state, in order to prevent them from smuggling people across the border. “There were reports coming from various parts of the state which suggested that some drivers were ferrying people to the state, after making them pay a handsome amount as transportation charge. This is a matter of serious concern and we have launched intense vehicle checks,” said a special branch official.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to allow in pregnant women, their minor kids, critically-ill patients and immediate relatives of deceased persons. But they have to get a travel pass from the residing state and an authorisation letter from the district collector of the destination to be produced at border checkpoints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp