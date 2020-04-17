Police up vigil against illegal entry of people from neighbouring states

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have decided to further intensify its action against lockdown violators and those who try to enter the state from neighbouring states without valid documents. A directive to this effect was given by the chief minister to the district police chiefs during a video conference on Thursday.

Strict vigil is being maintained in border areas to prevent illegal entry of people from the neighbouring states, sources said. The decision came close on the heels of intelligence reports suggesting that those stuck in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka might try to sneak in through various means, including the railways. Recently, four railway engineers were apprehended while trying to enter the state in a railway maintenance coach. According to police sources, there were reports that students stuck in neighbouring states might also try to reach home in goods wagons.

“Specific instructions have been given to Railway Police officials about the possibility of people illegally trying to enter from other states,” said a senior police officer. The sources added that instructions have also been given to scrutinise inter-state vehicles carrying goods to the state, in order to prevent them from smuggling people across the border. “There were reports coming from various parts of the state which suggested that some drivers were ferrying people to the state, after making them pay a handsome amount as transportation charge. This is a matter of serious concern and we have launched intense vehicle checks,” said a special branch official.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to allow in pregnant women, their minor kids, critically-ill patients and immediate relatives of deceased persons. But they have to get a travel pass from the residing state and an authorisation letter from the district collector of the destination to be produced at border checkpoints.