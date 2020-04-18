Kunhalikutty slams Kerala govt’s ‘witch-hunt’ against KM Shaji

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: PK Kunhalikutty, national general secretary, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), on Friday said the state government is wreaking revenge on Azhikode MLA, KM Shaji by ordering a Vigilance investigation against him. He was speaking to reporters here after the government gave the nod for the Vigilance probe against the legislator.

“Shaji had raised a question against the government on Thursday. And today(Friday), a Vigilance case is slapped on him. From this, it is clear that the government is wreaking revenge on the MLA. Such actions can never be endorsed during this lockdown when all of us should join hands in the fight against a deadly virus,” he said.

Besides, Kunhalikutty said the IUML will not withdraw the support extended to the government’s efforts to check the spread of Covid-19. “The party has extended its wholehearted backing to the government in the fight against the virus. In light of the new developments, we will not withdraw the support. However, the government should desist from resorting to vendetta politics,” he said, while making it clear that the party will not conduct a separate investigation into the allegations against Shaji.