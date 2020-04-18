STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nod for antibody tests at private labs

The government has issued detailed directives regarding the test kits and timeframe  D800 will be the fee for test

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given its nod allowing private laboratories to conduct antibody tests - IgG and IgM - for Covid-19. The government has decided to conduct antibody tests on suspected Covid cases - even if their RT PCR tests have been negative - in addition to symptomatic people in the high-risk contact category. The test fee will be `800. The government has issued detailed directives regarding the test kits and timeframe. 

Only NABL-accredited laboratories which have been approved by the ICMR for antibody tests, can conduct these tests. The government also fixed the criteria for choosing laboratories, antibody test kits, sample collections, test results and other related procedures. The laboratories should register with the portals hosted by the state government and ICMR in this regard.

Laboratories can send requisite documents to   covidpnsodedme@gmail.com for state government’s registration. The test results should be uploaded to the health department portal. Laboratories should give an assurance to the government of non-disclosure of results. In addition, there shall also be a communication protocol in place. Only those laboratories agreeing to all the laid down conditions by the government will be accorded approval.

Tests on suspected cases
In addition to suspected cases, antibody tests will be conducted on those in high-risk category, including health workers treating Covid patients and those under the respiratory illnesses clusters. The order further says that the antibody test can be conducted on those people who were cured of a respiratory ailment also. The primary and secondary contacts of those found positive too would be tested.In addition, tests will be conducted on people who attended mass gatherings, festivals and funerals in the last 14 days and people coming from places having numerous positive cases in the past fortnight. 

Timeframe for tests 
The antibody test should be conducted within seven days of showing symptoms. Asymptomatic people in quarantine should be tested on completion of 14 days. Health workers involved with Covid testing and care should undergo testing after the quarantine period. Those in the high-risk category should undergo testing within 7 to 10 days of coming into contact with the Covid patient. Those who attended gatherings, festivals, funerals, related rituals and other functions should undergo the test after 7 to 14 days. 

ICMR-approved test kits 
The test kits approved by ICMR should be used. The State Drugs Controller should inspect these kits. The details of ICMR approved kits are available at https:/www.icmr.nic.in/content/covid-19. Hospitals and laboratories should have facilities to store the samples which should not be kept in air-conditioned rooms.
Laboratories can assign trained teams to collect samples from people at home. Such teams should use masks and PPEs and must follow the medical waste protocol.

The nodal officer should ensure that all details are collected from the individual. 
The microbiologist or lab-in-charge at private laboratories should make the final confirmation of the antibody test results. The results should be uploaded on the state Health Department website, and should not be directly conveyed to the patients. Only after getting nod from the state Health Department, should the results be intimated.

