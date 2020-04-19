STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Amid COVID-19 scare, aspirants in Kerala on the verge of missing out chance to become cops

With less the 75 days left for the validity of the list to expire, applicants are fearing that they might miss the opportunity.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

A volunteer provides watermelon to a cop on Covid-19 lockdown duty under the scorching sun in Kozhikode.

A volunteer provides watermelon to a cop on Covid-19 lockdown duty under the scorching sun in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite extending the validity period of several rank lists in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is yet to decide on the fate of KAP 5 Idukki, Kottayam civil police rank list. Although no appointments have been made yet, the validity of the rank list consisting of 1,400 job aspirants will expire on June 30.

According to the aspirants in the rank list, the appointment got delayed due to the exam fraud controversy around the list. "All uniformed forces vacancies will normally expire within a year from the date of publication of the rank list. But this time, the list was put on hold for five months due to the controversy and the probe related to the exam fraud. With our collective effort, they have started the appointments in November and every process was halted since the Covid-19 outbreak," he said.

With less the 75 days left for the validity of the list to expire, applicants are fearing that they might miss the opportunity. "A couple of us are on the verge of crossing the age limit. It's like the last chance for us," said an applicant.

Late reporting of vacancies from the two districts has added to their woes. "Along with the loss of five months, the officials were late to report the vacancies from both Idukki and Kottayam. So far, none from the list was appointed under KAP-5 battalion. As we have lost many days for Corona also, we are requesting the govt to extend the rank list for at least another four months," he said.

Interestingly, the PSC has recently extended the rank lists slated to expire between March 20 and June 18 in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

However, the PSC chairman has brushed away the demand for an extension in the dates. "Normally, three times the number of people are selected than the actual number of vacancies. The one-year expiry rule was added after getting a lot of demands for new and young hands in uniformed forces. It had paved the way for new faces to get into the list annually. When UPSC  is stringently implementing the rule without any delay, we have been extending the dates for humanitarian concerns. Currently, there is no need to extend the rank list for this," M K Sakeer, Kerala PSC chairman, said.

He also clarified that the vacancies will be counted till the expiry date of the rank list. "As per the current rule, the vacancies reported till the ending date of the list can be filled from the list. Vacancies starting from 2015 are coming under this rank list. There is no room for apprehension here. The appointments were delayed due to a few court orders and we are gradually filling up the positions now. Anticipatory vacancies till June 30 will also be filled from the list," he added.

LOCKDOWN WOES

The rank list published: July 1, 2019
Number of applicants in the list: 1,400
Number of available posts: Around 900
Months lost to test fraud controversy: 5 months
Appointments started in: November 2019
The rank list will expire on: June 30, 2020
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Armed Police Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC coronavirus lockdown coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp