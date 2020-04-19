STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt initiates online career guidance for students

The students will be guided on various courses, entrance examinations, job prospects, reputed educational institutions and scholarship opportunities.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

The Career Guidance Adolescent Counselling Cell functioning under the higher secondary section has been entrusted with the task. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an aim to ensure that students remain engaged with their syllabus amid the lockdown, the General Education Department has initiated an online career guidance programme. Class X and Class XII students are set to benefit from the programme streamlined to enable them to pick courses in line with their skills.

The Career Guidance Adolescent Counselling Cell functioning under the higher secondary section has been entrusted with the task. The government has appointed 10 career guidance trainers in each district.  Training is being carried out using platforms like WhatsApp video calls and live video streaming on smartphones, with trainers clearing students’ doubts through two-way communication.

They will be guided on various courses, entrance examinations, job prospects, reputed educational institutions and scholarship opportunities. The programme will also create an opportunity to interact with career experts from various fields, thereby helping to allay the anxiety of students. For Class X students, the department has also arranged an online aptitude test called K-DAT (Kerala Differential Aptitude Test) to help students select courses suiting their aptitude.

K-DAT is a series of assignments designed to measure individual ability to learn or to achieve in different areas. The test areas considered are abstract reasoning, verbal ability, verbal reasoning, space relations, mechanical reasoning and numerical ability.

“This is the first time in the country that an aptitude test for students is being conducted to enable them to select courses and careers,” General Education Secretary A Shahjahan told The New Indian Express. 

“We will guide them so that they can make suitable higher education and career choices, and eventually succeed. A total of 200 teachers are leading the K-DAT test in the state. Students with computers and smartphones at home can appear for this online test. Several students are interested to become a part of the programme, which is a good sign."

For those interested in the programme, the government has opened a toll free number –- 18004252843 -- which will be functional between 10am and 4pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 lockdown Kerala General Education Department Career Guidance Adolescent Counselling Cell career guidance programme
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp