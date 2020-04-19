Kerala records four more  Covid cases, two recover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Saturday recorded four more cases of Covid-19, out of which three were reported from Kannur and one from Kozhikode. While three of the new cases are imported, one person has been infected through contact. At the same time, two more persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Kasaragod, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 257.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 140. “Two of the three imported cases are from Kannur, while the third is from Kozhikode. All of them had returned to the state from Dubai. One more person in Kannur has been infected due to contact. Till date, a total of 18,774 samples have been sent for testing. Of this, the results of 17,763 samples have come negative,” said KK Shailaja, Health Minister.