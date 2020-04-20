No fee hike for CBSE schools in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association has decided to do away with the fee hike and the practice of accepting donations or capitation fee in the next academic year. The decision was taken following the order from the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi.

The CBSE took this step in the wake of the financial crunch owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have taken a policy decision not to collect any special fee or revise the existing fee structure. The schools have also been asked not to insist that parents purchase new sets of uniforms or any other items.

We will recommend strict action against the schools which violate this advisory,” said T P M Ibrahim Khan, president of the Kerala CBSE School Management Association.