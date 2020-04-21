STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Thanks to BJP, panchayat in Kerala to become first 'fully facemask provided' local body

A total of 25,000 face masks have been prepared and will be distributed by BJP and Seva Bharathi volunteers in nearly 10,000 households in the panchayat.

Published: 21st April 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP's Chirakkadavu panchayat commitee president G Harilal handing over masks to ward member Soma Aneesh for distribution

BJP's Chirakkadavu panchayat commitee president G Harilal handing over masks to ward member Soma Aneesh for distribution. (Photo| EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP workers who are engaged in a massive relief exercise across the state in the wake of the coronavirus threat, are all set to earn Chirakkadavu panchayat in Kottayam a unique distinction.

Workers of the saffron party are striving to make Chirakadavu the first local body in the country that has completed 100 per cent distribution of face masks within its limits. A total of 25,000 face masks have been prepared and will be distributed by BJP and Seva Bharathi volunteers in nearly 10,000 households in the panchayat.

With lockdown restrictions fully eased in Kottayam and Idukki, masks will become very crucial in these districts as people slowly start returning to normal life. BJP state president K Surendran inaugurated the mask distribution initiative from Thiruvananthapuram via videoconferencing.

"Our Prime Minister has exhorted citizens to wear masks as a preventive measure against COVID-19 and Chirakkadavu panchayat's initiative is in response to his call. We plan to replicate the Chirakadavu model in other parts of the state as well," Surendran told TNIE.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Public health experts wary of Kerala easing lockdown restrictions

Four-phased relief effort

According to G Harilal, Chirakkadavu BJP panchayat committee president, the distribution of face masks which will be completed by Tuesday, was the fourth phase of relief measures being conducted in the local body.

 In the first phase, around 1,200 financially backward families were identified. Provision kits worth Rs 900
each were distributed to 600 of these families in the initial days of the lockdown. After the state government began supplying free ration, provision kit that excluded rice was distributed to another 600 families.

In the second phase, BJP workers visited houses and identified people, especially the elderly, who were stranded or who were dependent on help from others.

After finding out their needs, party workers distributed customised kits to them. In the third phase, the party workers distributed food items during Maundy Thursday as well as vegetable kits to a number of households during Vishu.

"Chirakadavu has a history of being at the forefront of relief efforts. In the aftermath of the 2018 floods, a large volume of relief material that was supplied in Kottayam and Pathanamhitta districts was from the panchayat," said Harilal.

ALSO READ| A Malayali doctor at the warfront against Covid in UK

BJP's STATEWIDE RELIEF

  • Food kits - 14.50 lakh

  • Food packets - 4.57 lakh

  • Face Masks - 2.11 lakh

