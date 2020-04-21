Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demands probe in Sprinklr data leakage case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala has yet again unleashed his tirade against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's involvement in the data leakage case of Sprinklr row. He has demanded for a CBI probe in the data leakage row.

At a press meet held at his official residence at Cantonment House, Chennithala opined that even if Pinarayi doesn't react on the Sprinklr deal, the general public will make him answer.

The Congress leader said that history will reveal that Pinarayi is a key accused in the Sprinklr row. He maintained that Pinarayi has cheated the people of the State by compromising on the personal details of coronavirus affected patients to the American company, Sprinklr Inc.

"CM has been caught redhanded by the Opposition for which he is feeling awkward. Ever since I'd revealed the nexus between the LDF and Sprinklr, it has been based on documents and facts. A comprehensive probe has to be initiated on the deal where only a CBI deal can unravel the truth behind it," said Chennithala.

Opposition Leader has also challeged Pinarayi to prove the allegations wrong. He also did not spare finance minister TM Thomas Isaac either. In an earlier Facebook post, Isaac had claimed that Rajasthan and Punjab was also sharing datas to American companies which have now been found not true.